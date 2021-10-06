SBS Filipino

Filipino Community Council of the ACT new officers for 2021-2023

Virtual induction of officers for the Filipino Community Council of the ACT 2021-2023 with Phil Ambassador Ma Helen de la Vega and Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay Source: Diwani (Kotch) Velasquez, PRO for FCCACT

Published 6 October 2021 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:35pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Filipino Community Council of the ACT's newly elected officers for 2021-2023 were inducted virtually

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the event was conducted online with Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Helen de la Vega and Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay 

Highlights

  • Cecilia Flores will head the FCCACT officers for  2021-2023
  • Overseas voter’s registration is extended up to 14 October
  • From 15 October ACT will allow certain business and places of worship to reopen with limited capacity following COVID-19 health and safety protocols
 2021 Floriade Festival will be conducted online 

