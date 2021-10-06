Filipino Community Council of the ACT new officers for 2021-2023

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the event was conducted online with Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Helen de la Vega and Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay
Highlights
- Cecilia Flores will head the FCCACT officers for 2021-2023
- Overseas voter’s registration is extended up to 14 October
- From 15 October ACT will allow certain business and places of worship to reopen with limited capacity following COVID-19 health and safety protocols
2021 Floriade Festival will be conducted online
