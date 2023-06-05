Filipino community in Adelaide to celebrate Independence Day through the Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023

Key Points The Kalayaan Filipino Festival will be held on June 11th from 8 am to 6 pm at Bonython Park, Adelaide.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for Filipinos in South Australia to come together and celebrate their culture.

Some of the activities include traditional and modern Filipino performances, as well as Filipino games and, of course, Filipino food.

Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023 Organising Committee. Credit: Supplied In an interview with SBS Filipino, Gabriel Olaer, Director of the Kalayaan Filipino Festival, said that the organizing committee is already prepared for the event and inviting fellow Filipinos to attend on June 11th from 8 am to 6 pm at Bonython Park, Adelaide.





He stressed that this is the opportunity for Filipinos in South Australia to come together and showcase their culture and traditions.



PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM: Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023, gaganapin sa unang pagkakataon sa Adelaide SBS Filipino 05/06/2023 09:29 Play