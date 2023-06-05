Filipino community in Adelaide to celebrate Independence Day through the Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023

kal2.jpg

Paint Your Box community activity called 'Kulay ng Bayan' will be exhibited as an art installation at Bonython Park for Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023. Credit: Supplied

In line with the 125th commemoration of Philippine Independence Day, the Filipino community in South Australia will launch the Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023.

Key Points
  • The Kalayaan Filipino Festival will be held on June 11th from 8 am to 6 pm at Bonython Park, Adelaide.
  • The event aims to provide an opportunity for Filipinos in South Australia to come together and celebrate their culture.
  • Some of the activities include traditional and modern Filipino performances, as well as Filipino games and, of course, Filipino food.
kal1.jpg
Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023 Organising Committee. Credit: Supplied
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Gabriel Olaer, Director of the Kalayaan Filipino Festival, said that the organizing committee is already prepared for the event and inviting fellow Filipinos to attend on June 11th from 8 am to 6 pm at Bonython Park, Adelaide.

He stressed that this is the opportunity for Filipinos in South Australia to come together and showcase their culture and traditions.
PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM:
KALAYAAN FILFEST 2023 image

Kalayaan Filipino Festival 2023, gaganapin sa unang pagkakataon sa Adelaide

SBS Filipino

05/06/202309:29
