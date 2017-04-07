SBS Filipino

Filipino community in Wimmera raise funds for Filipino tourist in hospital

Published 7 April 2017
By Maridel Martinez
Terry Parejo is a Filipino tourist who is in hospital after contracting what is believed to be a flesh eating bacteria. After learning of his condition the Filipino community in Wimmera gathered all their resources to help raise funds for his medical bills. Marivic Vix from the Wimmera Filipino Australia Club tells us more. Image: Garage sale and other fund raising efforts amounted to around $2000 (with permission from Wimmera Filipino Australia Club)

