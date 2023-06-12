Balancing Work, Business, and Family: Insights from a Filipino entrepreneur on thriving in every sphere

Key Points In the heart of Melbourne, a determined Filipino couple, Rowena and Rowell Bautista, have embarked on a remarkable entrepreneurial journey.While juggling their careers and parenting responsibilities, they discovered a shared passion for design printing.

During the challenging times of the pandemic, they channeled their skills and creativity to support struggling businesses in rebuilding their brands.

They not only help businesses but also provide a platform for local artists and designers to showcase their talents.

Rowena Bautista, an educator, and her husband Rowell, a dedicated warehouse worker, had always nurtured a love for design printing. Despite their stable careers, their shared passion pushed them to explore ways to make a difference. As the pandemic swept through the world, they recognised the struggles faced by local businesses in Melbourne and saw an opportunity to help through their printing expertise.





According to Rowena, a well-crafted brand communicates the values, personality, and unique offerings of a company, enabling it to stand out in a competitive market. It fosters recognition, trust, and loyalty among customers, ultimately driving business growth.





With the vision of aiding struggling businesses to rebuild their brands, the couple conceptualised their business, Ystilo.





"We find ways to attend online training sessions and listen to business podcast and we try to hone our skills even though it's only a side hustle for us."





However, building a business from the ground up while managing demanding careers and caring for their young son was no easy feat.





They faced numerous challenges, including time constraints and the steep learning curve of entrepreneurship.





"Our schedule is very hectic, but Rowell and I have established a routine: weekdays are for work, but when we come home, we make an effort to eat with our son and have playtime," says Rowena.





Nevertheless, their determination and unwavering belief in their vision kept them going. They continuously sought innovative solutions, sought advice from mentors, and optimised their operations to balance their responsibilities.





To hear more about their inspiring journey, listen to the latest episode of #LoveDownUnder.



