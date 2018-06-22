Filipino dishes that hope to wow Australia

Young entrepreneurs Richard Rodillas and Mae Manio started their business in a tent-style stall in Sydney's north west, offering grilled pork belly and grilled chicken "inasal" with rice. But now, they have expanded in a permanent stall at the Street Food village area in Eastwood offering a wider range of Filipino dishes in their menu.





Accompanied with several family secret ingredients, the young couple are hands-on in their food preparations, dishes are cooked with tender loving care, garnish with fresh ingredients that hope to wow their customers.





Young couple Richard Rodillas and Mae Manio with their three-month-old Marcus (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Equipped with courage and a lot of guts, faith and prayers, "kung alam mo sa sarili mo na masarap ang pagkain mo, ( if you know your food tastes good), ginagawa mo ang best mo (you're doing your best) , everything will follow," is something that the couple holds as their inspiration for pursuing this dream food business.





"Know your why, alamin mo 'yung bakit mo, bakit mo sinimulan? Pera lang ba? Sa akin po talaga, ang dahilan ko talaga ay para maipakilala sa lahat ng lahi 'yung pagkain ng Pilipino." (Know your why, why you started (the business in the first place)? Is it just about money? For me, my reason is to introduce the Filipino food to all races).

The Wow Filipino Food owners look to the future expanding their food business to at least five branches across Australia and that they continue to wow Filipino food lovers with their menu.



