Filipino fans show strong support for Team Filipinas in upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup

Key Points Filipino fans prepare to support Team Filipinas in the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup, overcoming challenges to show unwavering dedication.

Kei Garcia from Ultras Filipinas highlights the Philippines' football potential and the pride of being part of history.

Nina Ordillo eagerly awaits the World Cup, emphasizing its significance for women's football and the growth of the sport in the Philippines.

In a resounding display of passion and unity, Ultras Filipinas, the fervent supporters of Team Filipinas, made their presence felt during the ASEAN Football Federation Championship held at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila in July 2022.



Credit: ULTRAS FILIPINAS According to Kei Garcia, one of the core members of Ultras Filipinas, being part of that historic night was incredibly memorable and showcased the potential of Philippine football on a regional and global scale. Their resounding victory over Thailand with a score of 3-0 in the AFF Women's Championship further intensified the jubilation felt by the supporters.





Credit: ULTRAS FILIPINAS



As the highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup approaches in Australia and New Zealand this July, Ultras Filipinas faces the challenge of showcasing their unwavering support despite the distance. While local broadcasting of the matches remains uncertain, they are planning possible gatherings and online activities to ensure a sense of organization and togetherness among fellow fans.





Kei Garcia emphasizes that the distance will not hinder their support for Team Filipinas, as they will exhaust all efforts to ensure that the team feels their heartfelt support. Despite the challenges, the Filipinas' representation on the world stage of women's football is seen as a stepping stone towards equal recognition and exposure for female athletes.



Credit: ULTRAS FILIPINAS One passionate Filipina football enthusiast, Niña Ordillo, shares her dedication to supporting the national team. Having been involved in the sport since 2004, she considers the upcoming World Cup as a significant event that showcases the growth and potential of football in the Philippines. With the tournament serving as a platform for women's sports and equal opportunities, Ordillo is determined to witness this historic moment and show her unwavering support.



Credit: NINA ORDILLO Regardless of their physical location, whether in the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, or anywhere in the world, the Filipino community stands united in their unwavering support for Team Filipinas. Kei Garcia and Niña Ordillo, along with countless others, send their well-wishes to the team and express their belief in the fighting spirit of the Filipinos on the football field.





As the FIFA Women's World Cup approaches, Ultras Filipinas and the entire Philippine football community are eagerly awaiting the team's performance. The support from fans and enthusiasts alike transcends borders, serving as a testament to the growth and passion for the sport in the Philippines.

