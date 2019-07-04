Filipino fashion designer Rocky Gathercole inspires emerging artists in Sydney

Rocky Gathercole at his last year's Sydney show (MFN Productions) Source: MFN Productions





Sydney will be witnessing yet again a night of glitz and glamour, the theatrical-themed fashion show will be featuring about 40 emerging Australian models as young as four years old. Several of the kids model for the Rocky Gathercole fashion show in Sydney with one of the execs of Sydney-based MFN Productions, Marites Novis (centre) (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





"Bata pa 'yang mga 'yan kaya na-eexcite pa sila sa nakikita. But eventually 'pag talagang artist na sila, magkakaroon sila ng sarili nilang style. The best advice na maibibigay ko sa kanila, kung 'yun talaga ang gusto nila, they have to work hard for it. Mahalin nila kung ano yung gusto nilang gawin at ibigay nila ang lahat-lahat," says Hollywood designer to the young emerging fashion artists.





(They are still young, so they're still excited on what they see, but eventually when they become artists themselves, they'll have their own style. The best advice I can give them, if that's what they truly want, they have to work hard for it. They should love what they aim to be and they have to give their everything.)





"Just keep on praying and one will harvest the fruits of his labor."

Based in Los Angeles, Rocky Gathercole is a favourite of some of the Hollywood celebrities such as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift as well as Australia’s own Sia.





Rocky Gathercole (3rd from left) arrives in Sydney for the Miss World Australia NSW State Finals with the MFN Productions executives (Supplied) Source: Supplied









