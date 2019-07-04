SBS Filipino

Filipino fashion designer Rocky Gathercole inspires emerging artists in Sydney

Miss World Australia and Rocky Gathercole

Rocky Gathercole (centre) with some of the young models at his last year's fashion show in Sydney (MFN Productions) Source: MFN Productions

Published 4 July 2019 at 1:52pm, updated 4 July 2019 at 6:23pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Celebrating his 30 years in the industry, Filipino fashion designer for Hollywood celebrities Rocky Gathercole aims to inspire the younger generations of fashion enthusiasts in his upcoming Very RG Fashion Show this 7th of July.

The avant-garde designer 
Rocky Gathercole
 is lending his extraordinaire fashion designing talent to the 
Miss World Australia
 
New South Wales State Finals
 with pageant finalists to showcase his brand new collection at 
The Star Sydney
 event this weekend. 

Rocky Gathercole
Rocky Gathercole at his last year's Sydney show (MFN Productions) Source: MFN Productions


Sydney will be witnessing yet again a night of glitz and glamour, the theatrical-themed fashion show will be featuring about 40 emerging Australian models as young as four years old. 
Rocky Gathercole
Several of the kids model for the Rocky Gathercole fashion show in Sydney with one of the execs of Sydney-based MFN Productions, Marites Novis (centre) (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


"Bata pa 'yang mga 'yan kaya na-eexcite pa sila sa nakikita. But eventually 'pag talagang artist na sila, magkakaroon sila ng sarili nilang style. The best advice na maibibigay ko sa kanila, kung 'yun talaga ang gusto nila, they have to work hard for it. Mahalin nila kung ano yung gusto nilang gawin at ibigay nila ang lahat-lahat," says Hollywood designer to the young emerging fashion artists.

(They are still young, so they're still excited on what they see, but eventually when they become artists themselves, they'll have their own style. The best advice I can give them, if that's what they truly want, they have to work hard for it. They should love what they aim to be and they have to give their everything.)

"Just keep on praying and one will harvest the fruits of his labor."
Based in Los Angeles, Rocky Gathercole is a favourite of some of the Hollywood celebrities such as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift as well as Australia’s own Sia.

Rocky Gathercole
Rocky Gathercole (3rd from left) arrives in Sydney for the Miss World Australia NSW State Finals with the MFN Productions executives (Supplied) Source: Supplied


Rocky Gathercole: From Hollywood stars' outfits to everyday people's clothes



