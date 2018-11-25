SBS Filipino

Rocky Gathercole: From Hollywood stars' outfits to everyday people's clothes

Rocky Gathercole parading in Japan two of his dress creations Source: rockygathercoleatelier.com

Published 25 November 2018 at 12:55pm, updated 3 July 2019 at 11:02am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Most designers dream of creating outfits for Hollywood stars, but this provocative, unorthodox and extraordinaire international fashion atelier aspires to one day be able to produce everyday clothes for everyday people.

Known for his Avant Garde designs, Filipino international fashion designer Rocky Gathercole has made dresses for  Hollywood stars like Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and Nicki Minaj among others.

His creations have walked international runways in different major cities in the world, from one fashion week to the other.
Rocky Gathercole speaking at the TOFA Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York where he was among the 15 The Outstanding Filipinos in America awardees for 2017 (TOFA Awards) Source: Rocky Gathercole


"I’m a person who really wants to respect everyone and every culture, but unfortunately, I ended up breaking all the taboos," says Rocky Gathercole about his out-of-this-world wearable weaves.
One of Rocky Gathercole's creations (The Society Fashion Week, LA) Source: Rocky Gathercole Facebook


The once-a-homeless child, who secretly trained in designing while working Saudi Arabia admits that he has never imagined himself working in any other field,  "I feel like I was born to be a designer."

But despite the fame he is earning from the fashion world, he still dreams of creating ready-to-wear dresses and clothes that everyday people would be able to wear on a daily basis.

His "Very Rocky Gathercole" designs will be showcased in key cities in Australia this December.
Featured at the Philippine Fashion Gala 2018 (Rocky Gathercole) Source: Rocky Gathercole


