Rocky Gathercole: From Hollywood stars' outfits to everyday people's clothes

Known for his Avant Garde designs, Filipino international fashion designer Rocky Gathercole has made dresses for Hollywood stars like Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and Nicki Minaj among others.





His creations have walked international runways in different major cities in the world, from one fashion week to the other. Rocky Gathercole speaking at the TOFA Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York where he was among the 15 The Outstanding Filipinos in America awardees for 2017 (TOFA Awards) Source: Rocky Gathercole





"I’m a person who really wants to respect everyone and every culture, but unfortunately, I ended up breaking all the taboos," says Rocky Gathercole about his out-of-this-world wearable weaves.

One of Rocky Gathercole's creations (The Society Fashion Week, LA) Source: Rocky Gathercole Facebook





The once-a-homeless child, who secretly trained in designing while working Saudi Arabia admits that he has never imagined himself working in any other field, "I feel like I was born to be a designer."





But despite the fame he is earning from the fashion world, he still dreams of creating ready-to-wear dresses and clothes that everyday people would be able to wear on a daily basis.



