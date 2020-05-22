Filipino florist keeps the wheels turning while waiting for events season to reopen

SBS Filipino

Published 22 May 2020 at 2:51pm, updated 12 October 2020 at 3:52pm
Whilst most bookings are postponed and cancelled, events stylist and florist Khris Bay-aga uses his free time exploring new flower arrangement styles and designs.

Sydney florist, Khristoffer Bay-aga felt the distressing and long term impact of coronavirus restrictions days after it was implemented.

“A lot of events were cancelled. I was booked for several weddings starting April until May. There are also weddings for the coming months that has been postponed because of the restrictions.”

  • COVID-19 halted the flower industry during the peak time for weddings and events.
  • Cost of flower supplies remain the same but most shops are now using local breeds while there’s a scarcity of imported blooms
  • Khris Bay-aga’s floristry business is starting to feel the positive impact of eased restrictions with new small event bookings for the coming months.
The pandemic rocked the events industry in the country with nearly 96% scheduled for 2020 are now cancelled or postponed according to Business Events Council of Australia (BECA).

However, business owners like Khris found different ways to move forward. With non-essential shops shuttered, he maximised his online presence keeping his clients on the loop. The isolation period gave him more time to pursue projects he didn’t have the time to do before.

“Because of this COVID season, I learned to improve my style and create designs that are not common in the floristry world. “

The federal government is now allowing up to 10 people on outdoor gatherings as part of a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions. The maximum number of wedding guests increased to 10, while funerals could have up to 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. 

These steps on restarting economic and social life across the country has become the sunlight of the events industry to bloom amid the storm.

