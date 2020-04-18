SBS Filipino

JobKeeper package: Find out if you're eligible and what you need to do

SBS Filipino

JobKeeper payment, coronavirus, ATO,

How to apply for JobKeeper payment Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 April 2020 at 3:13pm, updated 17 July 2020 at 8:33am
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that business owners are the ones who should file for the Jobkeeper payment and not the employees? Senior Finance expert Maria Papa tells us, employers who are keen on receiving the subsidy beginning in May should act swiftly in filing their interest with the Australian Tax Office. Listen to find out how.

Published 18 April 2020 at 3:13pm, updated 17 July 2020 at 8:33am
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom