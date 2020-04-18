JobKeeper package: Find out if you're eligible and what you need to do

How to apply for JobKeeper payment Source: Getty Images
Published 18 April 2020 at 3:13pm, updated 17 July 2020 at 8:33am
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Did you know that business owners are the ones who should file for the Jobkeeper payment and not the employees? Senior Finance expert Maria Papa tells us, employers who are keen on receiving the subsidy beginning in May should act swiftly in filing their interest with the Australian Tax Office. Listen to find out how.
Published 18 April 2020 at 3:13pm, updated 17 July 2020 at 8:33am
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share