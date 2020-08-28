SBS Filipino

Filipino food is a hit in Perth

Filipino food

Filipino food

Published 28 August 2020 at 2:19pm, updated 28 August 2020 at 6:43pm
By Hazel Salas
Filipino food like pork intestine barbecue and papaitan is an instant hit in a carinderia-style restaurant in Perth Western Australia.

Highlights
  • The restaurant serves laing sa gata, dinuguan, papaitan and the famous pork intestine
  • Even non-Filipinos are regular customers of the restaurant
  • The restaurant uses original Filipino ingredients to achieve an authentic Filipino taste
Filipinos in Perth are drooling over a Filipino carinderia-style restaurant in Huntingdale, Perth, Western Australia.

Ms Analee Banares of Kusina Republik says even non-Filipinos are regular customers at her restaurant.

 

 

 

Filipino shop owner in Perth helps fellow Filipinos earn a living



 

