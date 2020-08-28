Filipino food is a hit in Perth

Highlights
- The restaurant serves laing sa gata, dinuguan, papaitan and the famous pork intestine
- Even non-Filipinos are regular customers of the restaurant
- The restaurant uses original Filipino ingredients to achieve an authentic Filipino taste
Filipinos in Perth are drooling over a Filipino carinderia-style restaurant in Huntingdale, Perth, Western Australia.
Ms Analee Banares of Kusina Republik says even non-Filipinos are regular customers at her restaurant.
