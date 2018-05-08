SBS Filipino

Filipino mother and Aussie son divided by immigration decision

SBS Filipino

Bernadette and Giro

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2018 at 12:28pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:52am
By Stefan Armbruster, Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Filipino mother and her Australian-born son could be torn apart today after her application for residency was rejected by the immigration office. Image: Bernadette Romulo and son Giro. (SBS)

Published 8 May 2018 at 12:28pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:52am
By Stefan Armbruster, Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After 11 years in Australia, Bernadette Romulo's supporters have made a last minute plea to home affairs minister Peter Dutton to intervene.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom