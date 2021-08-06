Filipino Olympic athletes to receive Php500,000

Highlights
- A total of 19 Filipino athletes competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- Hidilyn Diaz brought home the country's first Gold Medal for weightlifting
- Nesthy Petecio brought home the silver medal for Women's Boxing and bronze medal from Eumir Marcial
Filipino boxer Marcial Paalam is set to face Galal Yafai of the UK for the gold medal this Saturday, 7 August
Metro Manila and other parts of the country will be under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from 6-20 August
