Filipino Olympic athletes to receive Php500,000

Skateboarder Margielyn Didal of Team Philippines is one of the 19 Filipino Athletes who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Published 6 August 2021 at 2:57pm, updated 6 August 2021 at 4:09pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

The Philippine Olympic Committee and MVP Sports Foundation is set to give each Filipino athlete who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Php500,000

Highlights
  • A total of 19 Filipino athletes competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
  • Hidilyn Diaz brought home the country's first Gold Medal for weightlifting
  • Nesthy Petecio brought home the silver medal for Women's Boxing and bronze medal from Eumir Marcial
Filipino boxer Marcial Paalam is set to face Galal Yafai of the UK for the gold medal  this Saturday, 7 August

Metro Manila and other parts of the country will be under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from 6-20 August 

