Filipino Olympic athletes to receive Php500,000

Highlights A total of 19 Filipino athletes competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Hidilyn Diaz brought home the country's first Gold Medal for weightlifting

Nesthy Petecio brought home the silver medal for Women's Boxing and bronze medal from Eumir Marcial

Filipino boxer Marcial Paalam is set to face Galal Yafai of the UK for the gold medal this Saturday, 7 August





Metro Manila and other parts of the country will be under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from 6-20 August





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories











