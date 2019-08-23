SBS Filipino

Filipino research forum to focus on modernity

FASTCO's 2017 round table dicussion

The annual research forum is organzied by FASTCO with support from Philippine Studies Centre at La Trobe University Source: SBS Filipino

Published 23 August 2019 at 4:05pm, updated 24 August 2019 at 9:13am
By Maridel Martinez
This year's International Research Forum on the Philippines (IRFP) will focus on modernity-How the past has helped shape present events and circumstances and how it will influence the future of Filipinos and Philippine society. Researchers focusing on Philippine studies are invited to participate in this year's forum. FASTCO's Iona Mapa, Melvin Marzan and Tetta Lazo tell us more.

