Filipino rower qualifies in 2020 Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals

highlights
- The last time a Filipino rower competed was in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, with Benjie Tolentino for the men;s single sculls
- Also competing this year are gofer Juvic Pagusan sa , skateboarder Margie Didal, lifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando
- Also joining the Philippine Olympic Team are paul vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, with Kurt Barbosa for Taekwondo and in shooting, Jayson Velez
The 21 year old Chris Nievarez is set to compete on Monday, 26 July
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories
Advertisement