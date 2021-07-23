SBS Filipino

Filipino rower qualifies in 2020 Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals

SBS Filipino

2021 Tokyo Olympics, 2021 Olympics, Pinoy athletes, Filipino News, Pinoys in Tokyo, Fillipino Olympians

Filipino rower Cris Nievarez during the heats of the men's single sculls event at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, J Source: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 July 2021 at 2:55pm, updated 23 July 2021 at 2:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Filipino rower Chris Nievarez has qualified for the men's single sculls quarterfinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Published 23 July 2021 at 2:55pm, updated 23 July 2021 at 2:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
highlights
  • The last time a Filipino rower competed was in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, with Benjie Tolentino for the men;s single sculls
  • Also competing this year are gofer Juvic Pagusan sa , skateboarder Margie Didal, lifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando
  • Also joining the Philippine Olympic Team are paul vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, with Kurt Barbosa for Taekwondo and in shooting, Jayson Velez
The 21 year old Chris Nievarez is set to compete on Monday, 26 July

Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?