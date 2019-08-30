SBS Filipino

Filipino scientists a step closer to rehabilitating toxic mined areas

ferns were found growing in mining areas

Pteris melanocaulon, a native fern has the rare and remarkable ability to accumulate the toxic element arsenic to concentrations ranging from 1000 to >2000 mg k Source: supplied by Mary Jane Apuan

Published 30 August 2019 at 3:41pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 7:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

A group of Filipino environmental scientists has discovered a fern that has a rare and remarkable ability to absorb toxic element of arsenic from mining sites. We speak with Mary Jane Apuan, a member of the research team.

The fern called Pteris melanocaulon, has the capability to absorb high concentrations of arsenic. This development can help in the rehabilitation of mining sites once mining operations have ceased. 

The research team is led by Dr Rene Claveria and Dr. Teresita Perez from the Environmental Science Department, Ateneo de Manila University, Dr. Dennis Apuan of the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, (Cagayan de Oro) Ms. Mary Jane Apuan of Xavier University (Cagayan de Oro) and Ms. Ellaine Perez of the Institute of Biology, University of the Philippines. Mentoring them was Dr Augustine Doronila, a DOST Balikscientist from the University of Melbourne.

The three-year project was funded by the DOST-PCIEERD (Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development) “Program for Rehabilitation and Restoration of Mining Areas Through Phytotechnologies.”

