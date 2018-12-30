Filipino talents, musicians and beauties aim to inspire Australia in 2018

Two rock bands from the Philippines rock Australia this 2018. Heavy metal rock band Slapshock performed for the first time in Australia. While It was sweeter the second for rock band Kamikazee as they tour some of the major cities. Other known Filipino singers and talent also visited Australia this year.





Slapshock, Morissette Amon, Darren Espanto (top, L-R) and Papa Dan, Glaiza de Castro and Kamikazee (bottom, L-R) (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Filipino-Australian musicians also prove their musicality and how rich their culture of music is.





Filipino-Australian musicians: Gienel & Marcus, Mary Ann Van der horst, Erween Imperial, Erika Padilla, Michael Valdivia, Salted Fish, Cat Thompson, Clarissa Mei, Staxey Kelly Cañedo, Sophia Dalisay, Bryan Estepa and Krisha Umali and Krystel Diola (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





For the first time in our program, we were able to meet amazing new performers, actors, writers and directors.





Filipino talents: (top photo, L-R) "Coming to Dinner" casts - Martin Sta. Ana, Happy Feraren & Kim Shazell with Director Meili Bookluck and playwright Elaine Laforteza; Survive or Die main actor Felino Dolloso; (bottom photo, L-R) "Housekeeping" actor Martin Sta Ana & Writer/Director Jordan Shea; actor/performer Rizcel Gagawan with writer/director Jules Orcullo (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





“Oldies but goodies,” they say. Painter Mon Coloma showcases the beauty of life’s blessing through his bright and colourful paintings. While, respected artist Daisy Ann Gonzalez-Cumming continues her love of arts through her decades of painting.





Mon Coloma (left) and Daisy Ann Gonzalez-Cumming Source: SBS Filipino





Asia’s Top Model Cycle 2 Runner-up Jodilly Pendre took us back to how she started with modelling. Runways in major cities of Australia were lined-up with the avant-designs of international atelier Rocky Gathercole in his December shows.



