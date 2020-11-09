Filipino Territorians gather to celebrate COVID-normal 23rd Barrio Fiesta

Amidst the pandemic, Territorians have been some of the luckier ones. They've never had any community transmissions. The only few active cases they have are people who have arrived overseas.





"Because we didn't go through prolong lockdowns, we've adapted to the new normal quickly," Filipino Australian Association of the Northern Territory (FAANT) Vice President RA Dumlao shares, adding, "I think that's why the feeling heading towards the holidays is festive."





The festive feeling in The Top End abounded as Filipino residents gathered together in Darwin last weekend to celebrate the 23rd Barrio Fiesta.





Highlights





The successful 23rd Barrio Fiesta was spearheaded by FAANT.

Care and caution were taken in order to ensure that the large gathering followed a COVID-safety plan.

More than a celebration, the fiesta is an important occasion for Filipinos to celebrate their heritage and each other.

With a short timeframe to plan the fiesta and with strict COVID regulations to follow, RA admits that FAANT, the registered Filipino community organisation in the state, had to constantly push the date of the festivities back.





"There were so many variables to consider. The Filipino beers were actually the hardest to obtain. Our supply only landed 7 days before the event.





Filipino food and drinks enjoyed by Filipino Territorians at the 23rd Barrio Fiesta. Source: Ronniell Abruham Dumlao





"Also, we the hardest bits were the inspections. We had to go through two - one before the event and one during. We understood these were necessary though. We had a plan in place - hand sanitisers, crowd control and social distancing - especially since we expected around a thousand to attend.





Despite the challenges, the fiesta pushed through successfully, showcasing authentic Filipino cuisine and Filipino performers from different genres.





"As Filipinos, we like serving the best of the best during fiestas. That's what we tried to do in the event as well.





Filipinos from different genres Source: Ronniell Abruham Dumlao





"It was great - Filipinos are able to adapt well. The bayanihan [similar to 'mateship'] spirit was strong. We were able to push through with a big event without compromising the safety of everyone."





FAANT is scheduled to announce plans for their Pinoy Paskuhan event soon. The said event will include a parol-making contest, Christmas carolling and others.





