Filipino tourist in serious condition after possible spider bite

Published 7 April 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:08am
By Sarah Abo, Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A Filipino man visiting his sister in Victoria is fighting for his life after contracting what is believed to be a flesh-eating bacteria. Both of his legs have been amputated, he has organ damage, and he is expected to remain in hospital for more than a year.

Image: A red-back spider (AAP)

