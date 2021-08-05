Filipino volunteers delivering free food and groceries to seniors

Highlights Senior Australians are greatly impacted by ongoing lockdowns

Volunteers from AFCS prepare cooked meals and deliver groceries to seniors

The group has also launched programs for the elderly such as wellness call, online bible study, and digital literacy

Nanay Metring is alone at home. At the age of 90, she could no longer leave the house because apart from his weak physique, she is also afraid to go out because of COVID-19.





Thanks to community volunteers from Australian Filipino Community Service (AFCS), she gets cooked meals and other essential items delivered to her doorstep.





“Every Friday, we prepare cooked meals para sa ating mga seniors. We plan to deliver 50 meals every week for 10 weeks itong Friday events na ito. Bukod dyan mayroon din tayong free groceries na ang mag volunteer ay nagdedeliver contactless sa mga pintuan ng ating mga kababayan,” shares Norminda Forteza.





Advertisement

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily