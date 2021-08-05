SBS Filipino

Filipino volunteers delivering free food and groceries to seniors

SBS Filipino

Australian Filipino Community Services sends aid to senior citizens

Source: Australian Filipino Community Services

Published 5 August 2021 at 12:26pm, updated 6 August 2021 at 11:59am
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

COVID-19 did not dampen the spirit of bayanihan in Melbourne. With the help of Australian Filipino Community Service volunteers, the elderly who are unable to leave their homes during the pandemic are not missing out on essential items such as food and grocery supplies.

Highlights
  • Senior Australians are greatly impacted by ongoing lockdowns
  • Volunteers from AFCS prepare cooked meals and deliver groceries to seniors
  • The group has also launched programs for the elderly such as wellness call, online bible study, and digital literacy
Nanay Metring is alone at home. At the age of 90, she could no longer leave the house because apart from his weak physique, she is also afraid to go out because of COVID-19.

Thanks to community volunteers from Australian Filipino Community Service (AFCS), she gets cooked meals and other essential items delivered to her doorstep.

“Every Friday, we prepare  cooked meals para sa ating mga seniors. We plan to deliver 50 meals every week for 10 weeks itong Friday events na ito. Bukod dyan mayroon din tayong free groceries na ang mag volunteer ay nagdedeliver contactless sa mga pintuan ng ating mga kababayan,” shares Norminda Forteza.

