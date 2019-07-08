Other news from Queensland includes: ‘Experienced miner’s’ death adds to fatal casualties in QLD mining and Another Anti-Adani protest divides city residents.
Filipinos among delegates and dignitaries welcomed in Brisbane for Asia Pacific Cities Summit
Official launch of the 2019 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors Source: Brisbane City Council
Published 8 July 2019 at 3:18pm, updated 9 July 2019 at 9:45am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 2019 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors Forum were attended by delegates from local governments in the Asia Pacific, including local officials from Isabela, Manila, and Samar. The two-day summit discussed innovations in expanding cities, improving transportation services, sustainable business practices and liveability of cities in the world.
