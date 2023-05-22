Filipinos and Australians commemorate Philippines-Australia Friendship Day

Key Points
- Philippine Presidential Proclamation No. 1282, Series 2016, declared May 22, 2016, and subsequent years as Philippines-Australia Friendship Day.
- In 2023, Fil Aussie Day was celebrated in Iloilo, where events took place from May 19 to 22.
- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong previously visited the Philippines for a bilateral relations meeting between the two countries.
Philippines-Australia Friendship Day, ginunita sa ilang ng bahagi ng Pilipinas at Australia
22/05/202308:28