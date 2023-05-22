Filipinos and Australians commemorate Philippines-Australia Friendship Day

ph au.jpg

Philippines-Australia Friendship Heritage Run Iloilo with Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Ambassador HK Yu and hundreds of Ilonggos. Credit: Jose Braga Jr.

Every 22nd of May, the Philippines-Australia Friendship Day is commemorated, while the diplomatic relationship marks its 77th anniversary.

Key Points
  • Philippine Presidential Proclamation No. 1282, Series 2016, declared May 22, 2016, and subsequent years as Philippines-Australia Friendship Day.
  • In 2023, Fil Aussie Day was celebrated in Iloilo, where events took place from May 19 to 22.
  • Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong previously visited the Philippines for a bilateral relations meeting between the two countries.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Philippines-Australia Friendship Day, ginunita sa ilang ng bahagi ng Pilipinas at Australia

SBS Filipino

22/05/202308:28
