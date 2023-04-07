‘Filipinos are so faithful’: How this religious group spread belief and values to the community

Key Points Eucharistic Fraternity is an aggregate of Blessed Sacrament Congregation based in Saint Francis Church Melbourne.

The society of lay people has been doing faith-based teaching, adoration and prayer and liturgical and other services.

The Eucharistic Fraternity President Versie Tamblyn wants to uphold the belief and values of Filipino-Australians and passed on to the new generation.

During an interview with SBS Filipino, Versie Tamblyn, the President of the Eucharistic Fraternity, discussed how their organization is dedicated to spreading the faith in contemporary times, not only to Filipinos residing in Australia.



Eucharistic Fraternity President Versie Tamblyn