‘Filipinos are so faithful’: How this religious group spread belief and values to the community

Versie a.jpg

Eucharistic Fraternity is an aggregate of Blessed Sacrament Congregation based in Saint Francis Church Melbourne.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The group Eucharistic Fraternity aims to strengthen the faith of individuals and the community not only during Holy Week.

Key Points
  • Eucharistic Fraternity is an aggregate of Blessed Sacrament Congregation based in Saint Francis Church Melbourne.
  • The society of lay people has been doing faith-based teaching, adoration and prayer and liturgical and other services.
  • The Eucharistic Fraternity President Versie Tamblyn wants to uphold the belief and values of Filipino-Australians and passed on to the new generation.
During an interview with SBS Filipino, Versie Tamblyn, the President of the Eucharistic Fraternity, discussed how their organization is dedicated to spreading the faith in contemporary times, not only to Filipinos residing in Australia.
Versie.jpg
Eucharistic Fraternity President Versie Tamblyn
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Malakas ang pananampalataya ng mga Pinoy’: Paano ibinabahagi ng isang grupo ang paniniwala at relihiyon sa komunidad image

‘Malakas ang pananampalataya ng mga Pinoy’: Paano ibinabahagi ng isang grupo ang paniniwala at relihiyon

SBS Filipino

07/04/202320:36
RELATED CONTENT

Pagninilay sa tunay na kahulugan ng Semana Santa ng mga Pilipino sa Australia

‘Visita Iglesia, Pasyon, Pabasa’: How Filipinos in Australia observe the Holy Week?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A cross in a chapel

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 7 April

church 2.jpg

How can Filipinos abroad observe a meaningful Holy Week?

System Artificial intelligence chatbot , Business woman using Smartphone With ChatGPT Chat Bot AI , Technology smart robot Ai Chat GPT application software , robot application Chat GPT

What is Chat GPT, and why does it have people worried?

dave.jpg

‘Options are limited’: Temporary visa holder struggles on the job market because of visa discrimination