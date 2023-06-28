Filipinos encouraged to revisit their homeland and bring a friend

pexels-pixabay-235925.jpg

'There are many beautiful places to visit like the Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site for the natural landscape.' Purificacion S. Molintas, Philippine Tourism Attaché for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands. Credit: Pixabay

Filipinos around the globe are encouraged to revisit familiar places and discover new ones in their country of birth.

Key Points
  • The Department of Tourism's latest campaign encourages Filipinos to revisit the Philippines, 'Bisita, Be My Guest'.
  • The 'guest' can also be a second or third genration Filipino.
  • Cebu, Boracay and Palawan are known to be some of the best islands in the world.
'This campaign would like to re-introduce Filipinos to their country of birth. revisiting familiar places and discovering new ones. Huwag maging banyaga sa sariling bansa.' Purificacion S. Molintas, Philippine Tourism Attaché to Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

For adventure-seekers: Palawan opens the controversial West Philippine Sea to tourists for the first time

