By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

Highlights Archbishop Christopher Prowse celebrated the mass with Papal Nuncio to Australia Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana

Many Filipinos in Canberra attended the mass with the theme 'Gifted to Give'

2021 also marks 500 years since the 'Victory in Mactan'

2021 marks 500 years since Christianity was introduced in the Philippines.











