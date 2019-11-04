Filipinos help each other in the wake of several earthquakes in Mindanao

Earthquake damaged building in Davao City Source: AFP
Published 4 November 2019 at 1:30pm, updated 4 November 2019 at 1:33pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Residents of the provinces of Cotabato and Davao, received temporary help from their countrymen, local government and private organisations, in the absence of aid from the national government, as reported by Allen Estabillo.
Published 4 November 2019 at 1:30pm, updated 4 November 2019 at 1:33pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share