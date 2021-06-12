SBS Filipino

Filipinos in Australia celebrate 123rd Philippine Independence Day

SBS Filipino

Philippine Independence Day

Flag-raising ceremony at the Philippine Consul General's House in Sydney. Source: Philippine Consulate in Sydney

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2021 at 12:59pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Annalyn Violata, Daniel Marc Delena
Source: SBS

They may be far from their Motherland, but Filipinos in Australia continue to raise their flags today in celebration of the 123rd anniversary of the Philippine Independence.

Published 12 June 2021 at 12:59pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Annalyn Violata, Daniel Marc Delena
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Filipinos around the world celebrate the 123 anniversary of Philippine Independence.
  • The whole month of June is dedicated to Independence Day celebrations
  • The event is focused on paying tribute to all past heroes and modern-day Filipino heroes
Staff and officials of the Philippine Embassy in Australia, as well as the different Philippine Consulates in various states led the celebrations throughout Australia.

With this year's theme, "Freedom in Spirit of Freedom in Unity and Healing of the People" (Kalayaan 2021: Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan), the event remembers the sacrifices of those who have served and continue to serve for the country.

 

Advertisement
 

 

Philippine Independence Day
The Philippine Embassy in Canberra led by Ambassador Ma Hellen De La Vega officially starts the event with the raising of the Philippine flag. Source: Philippine Embassy in Australia


ALSO READ/LISTEN TO
READ MORE

Filipinos in western Sydney celebrate Philippines' 123rd year of independence

What Independence Day means to Filipinos in Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?