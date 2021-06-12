Filipinos in Australia celebrate 123rd Philippine Independence Day

Highlights Filipinos around the world celebrate the 123 anniversary of Philippine Independence.

The whole month of June is dedicated to Independence Day celebrations

The event is focused on paying tribute to all past heroes and modern-day Filipino heroes

Staff and officials of the Philippine Embassy in Australia, as well as the different Philippine Consulates in various states led the celebrations throughout Australia.





With this year's theme, "Freedom in Spirit of Freedom in Unity and Healing of the People" ( Kalayaan 2021: Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan) , the event remembers the sacrifices of those who have served and continue to serve for the country.











The Philippine Embassy in Canberra led by Ambassador Ma Hellen De La Vega officially starts the event with the raising of the Philippine flag. Source: Philippine Embassy in Australia





