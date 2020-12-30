Filipinos in Australia virtually celebrate Rizal day

In Australia, Filipinos in Melbourne commemorate the life and heroism of Dr Jose Rizal via a virtual event.





Pinoy ako Pinoy tayo Melbourne organisation headed by Walter Villagonzalo and Arlan Pineda Fajardo have both been the forerunners of the event for two consecutive years.





Although there are some Filipinos who now consider themselves as Australians, Mr Arlan Pineda Fajardo highlights it is still important to remember the martyrdom and heroism of our national hero.





"Kahit na andito na tayo sa Australia, bilang Pilipino, kailangan parin nating alalahanin, gunitain at balikan ang ating kasaysayan."





Rizal Day 2019 was held in Rizal Park, Ballarat. Source: Arlan Pineda





A virtual celebration with meaningful speeches

Mr Fajardo says unlike the celebration last year which was held in Ballarat's Rizal Park, their group decided to carry out a virtual event which turned out to be a success.





"This year itanaon natin sa public holiday. Napagksaunduan na gawing online ang selebrasyon. Marami ang nagbigay ng message tulad ng ating Philippine amabassador to Australia Helen dela Vega, mga descendants ni Rizal, naginvite din tayo ng historian at nagkaroon ng panel para mapaliwanag ang buhay ni Rizal."









Virtual Year 2 Rizal day celebration, December 28, 2020 Source: Arlan Fajardo





"The youth is the hope of the nation"

Mr Fajardo urges the millenials to know their history and learn from the life and works of Jose Rizal.





"Kailangan nating ipamulat sa mga kabataan ag buhay ni Rizal, lalo na ang mga Pinoy-Aussie na dito na lumaki para naman malaman nila ang kasaysayan at pinanggalingan natin."





He adds the national hero who is also a novelist played a key role in inspiring a revolution against the Spanish coloniser through his novels Noli me Tangere and El Filibusterismo.





"Nagsulat ng mga libro si Jose Rizal para maimulat ang mga Pilipino sa ginawang pag-alisputa ng mga mananakop sa isang matahimik na paraan na di kailangang lumaban ng pisikal."











