Filipinos in Australia worried about loved ones back home as PH faces the strongest typhoon in 2020

Typhoon Goni

Typhoon Goni ravages Bicol Region and most parts of the Philippines even as it weakens and slated to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by 3 Nov 2020. Source: AAP

Published 2 November 2020 at 11:45am, updated 4 November 2020 at 1:23pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS

Typhoon Rolly has weakened and slated to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by 3 November. Despite this, Filipinos residing in Australia are worried for the safety of loved ones back home. Listen in.

