Filipinos in Brisbane to hold thanksgiving event on Australia Day

salamat 3.jpg

File Photo: Filipino Australian Cultural Entertainment participating at Salamat Po! Australia 26 January 2022.

In line with the Australia Day celebration, Filipinos in Brisbane organised an event dubbed 'Salamat Po Australia' that aims to convey gratitude and share cultures.

Key Points
  • The event 'Salamat Po Australia' will express Filipino migrants thanksgiving to Australia for providing a home and many opportunities.
  • The organiser Honey Binny said that the event will showcase, share and embrace cultures.
  • The event will start with thanksgiving mass followed by barbeque lunch, live band entertainment and multicultural presentations.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
Mga Filipino sa Brisbane, ipagdiriwang ang Australia Day sa pamamagitan ng pasasalamat image

SBS Filipino

25/01/202304:18
Finding common ground to really celebrate Australia

