Key Points
- The event 'Salamat Po Australia' will express Filipino migrants thanksgiving to Australia for providing a home and many opportunities.
- The organiser Honey Binny said that the event will showcase, share and embrace cultures.
- The event will start with thanksgiving mass followed by barbeque lunch, live band entertainment and multicultural presentations.
Filipinos in Brisbane to hold thanksgiving event on Australia Day
SBS Filipino
25/01/202304:18
