By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

Highlights The Knights of Rizal Canberra Chapter shared some information about Philippine National Hero, Dr Jose Rizal

The Filipino Language School of Canberra has organised face-to-face classes every Sunday for those wanting to learn the Filipino Language

The Philippine Embassy in Canberra is set to launch Yasmin Newman's "Under the Coconut Skies" on 31 March

Many came in their best Filipiniana outfits like the Barong Tagalog and Baro't Saya.











