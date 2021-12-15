SBS Filipino

Filipinos in Canberra prepare for 'Simbang Gabi'

In Australia, many Filipinos continue the tradition of Simbang Gabi or Midnight mass. Completing 9 consecutive evening mass before Christmas Day Source: Burkay Canatar from Pexels

Published 15 December 2021 at 5:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
'Simbang Gabi' or Midnight Mass begins December 15 at the St Monica Church in Canberra.

Highlights
  • Christmas vibe has revived the business and hospitality sector
  • Many homes in Canberra have gotten into the Christmas spirit and filled their homes with decors in comparison to December 2020
  • 99% of Canberra residents are fully vaccinated while vaccination roll-out for booster shots continue
In Australia, many Filipinos continue the tradition of 'Simbang Gabi' or Midnight mass and people have to attend the nine consecutive evening mass before Christmas Day. 

Led by Fr Loi Viovicente, the 'Simbang Gabi' in Canberra is going to be held at St Monica's Church from 15 December to 23 December, 8 pm.

