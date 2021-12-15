Filipinos in Canberra prepare for 'Simbang Gabi'

Highlights Christmas vibe has revived the business and hospitality sector

Many homes in Canberra have gotten into the Christmas spirit and filled their homes with decors in comparison to December 2020

99% of Canberra residents are fully vaccinated while vaccination roll-out for booster shots continue

In Australia, many Filipinos continue the tradition of 'Simbang Gabi' or Midnight mass and people have to attend the nine consecutive evening mass before Christmas Day.





Led by Fr Loi Viovicente, the 'Simbang Gabi' in Canberra is going to be held at St Monica's Church from 15 December to 23 December, 8 pm.





