Filipinos in Canberra send support to victims of Typhoon Ulysses

- Many have started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for families and friends living in affected areas
- Members of Parliament are preparing for the final two weeks of session in Canberra for the year
- The Philippine Embassy in Canberra are preparing for a ticketed Christmas Dinner
Filipinos in Canberra have united in extending help to victims of typhoon
Canberra residents are reminded to remain vigilant against COVID-19
