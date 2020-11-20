SBS Filipino

Filipinos in Canberra send support to victims of Typhoon Ulysses

SBS Filipino

Typhoon Ulysses, Floods, Calamities, Filipinos in Canberra, Australia

Filipinos in Canberra continue to send support to victims of Typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines

Published 20 November 2020 at 4:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:55pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Filipinos in Canberra continue their fundraising efforts for victims of Typhoon Ulysses

highlights
  • Many have started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for families and friends living in affected areas
  • Members of Parliament are preparing for the final two weeks of session in Canberra for the year
  • The Philippine Embassy in Canberra are preparing for a ticketed Christmas Dinner
Filipinos in Canberra have united in extending help to victims of typhoon

 

Canberra residents are reminded to remain vigilant against COVID-19

