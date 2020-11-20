Filipinos in Canberra send support to victims of Typhoon Ulysses

By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

highlights Many have started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for families and friends living in affected areas

Members of Parliament are preparing for the final two weeks of session in Canberra for the year

The Philippine Embassy in Canberra are preparing for a ticketed Christmas Dinner

Filipinos in Canberra have united in extending help to victims of typhoon











Advertisement







Canberra residents are reminded to remain vigilant against COVID-19





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories









