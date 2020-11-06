Filipinos in Perth find ways to rise after job loss

Some Filipinos in Perth are earning a living through their talent and also by offering their products on social media.





Filipinos who lost their jobs due to the pandemic find ways to earn

Sheena Uychocde is just one of the Filipinos who sells custom-made shirts.





Many Filipinos with small businesses also sell home baked goods such as cakes and bread.





Some also ventured into food delivery of popular Filipino dishes.





While others offer massage, babysitting and cleaning.





Mga madiskarteng Pinoy sa Western Australia Source: Hazel Salas





The support of fellow Filipinos doing business has been positive.





This is just proof that Filipinos are truly resourceful and hardworking.











