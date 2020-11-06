SBS Filipino

Filipinos in Perth find ways to rise after job loss

Mga madiskarteng Pinoy sa Western Australia

Mga madiskarteng Pinoy sa Western Australia Source: Hazel Salas

Published 6 November 2020 at 2:01pm, updated 7 November 2020 at 9:51am
By Hazel Salas
Source: SBS

Many of the Filipinos who lost their jobs due to the pandemic continue to rise up just to support their families.

Some Filipinos in Perth are earning a living through their talent and also by offering their products on social media.

Highlights 

  • $600 rebate on electricity bill implemented in Western Australia
  • Filipinos who lost their jobs due to the pandemic find ways to earn
Sheena Uychocde is just one of the Filipinos who sells custom-made shirts.

Many Filipinos with small businesses also sell home baked goods such as cakes and bread.

Some also ventured into food delivery of popular Filipino dishes.

While others offer massage, babysitting and cleaning.

The support of fellow Filipinos doing business has been positive.

This is just proof that Filipinos are truly resourceful and hardworking.

 

