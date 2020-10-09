Filipinos in Perth react to 2020 Federal Budget

Highlights To accelerate the economic recovery, it is necessary to increase the employment rate

Wage subsidy will be implemented to support entrepreneurs

It is expected that the opportunity to make a living will increase, especially for those who have lost their jobs

Seven hundred thousand jobs have been saved by the Australian federal government despite the COVID-19 pandemic according to treasurer Josh Frydenberg in his 2020 budget speech.





Despite this, almost one million Australians are still unemployed and Mr. Frydenberg is confident that it will have a big impact on the country's economy and that the answer they see is employment.





It is also expected that tax cuts will be given to lower and middle income earners where the additional 40 to 100 dollars that used to go to the tax can now be taken home.





This includes allocating funds to create more jobs for women and youth affected by unemployment.





Carlo, who has been a health worker in Perth for more than five years says employment should not be the only focus but also healthcare.





"I think it's necessary to allocate a bigger budget for health because if citizens are sick, then work is useless. I hope community health will be a priority."





Seeing a lack of support for apprenticeship and training in various industries, Carlo was delighted when Mr Frydenberg mentioned the allocation of funds for apprenticeship and training.





