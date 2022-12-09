Filipinos in Sydney share light to malnourished children in the Philippines

In the past decade, Sheila Raptis, one of Nourish the Children initiative in New South Wales, together with Paola Llorando and members of the said initiatve have been raising funds annually to contribute to the global initiative.





"Our goal, with Team Stars, is to make sure that we will raise the funds so that we can actually supply and sustain their feeding for the whole year," says Paola Llorando.





United Nations data show that around 663 million people in the world are undernourished.





Twenty-two pecrent of chilcdren under the age of five are 'stunted' as a result partly due to malnutrition.





The group of Raptis and Llorando chose to provide the nourished feeding program to children in the Philippines as they wanted to give back to their home country.





"I came from a High School that had an orphanage and that's where my inspiration started. Everytime we have a reunion, I also try to fundraise for the orphanage," shares Shiela Raptis.





From their initial mini gatherings in Sydney to raise funds the group has since grown into a community of like-minded individuals interested helping others especially children.





This year, the group is holding the 'Share the Light' event on December 9 in Blacktown, in western Sydney, to celebrate together with members of the Filipino community and ramp up their fundraising drive.

