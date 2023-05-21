Filipinos in Victoria celebrate the festive tradition of Flores de Mayo

Key Points
- The 'Santacruzan and Flores de Mayo 2023' is held at Seaworks Maritime Precinct in Williamstown in Melbourne.
- A Santacruzan procession is held in honour of the Virgin Mary.
- Victorian MP for Melton Steve McGhie joins the Filipino community in Victoria in celebrating one of the most popular festivals in the Philippines.
Flores de Mayo, which comes from the Spanish word meaning "flowers of May," is a festival in the Philippines dedicated to the devotion to the Virgin Mary.
Filipinos in Williamstown Victoria celebrates festive Flores de Mayo
