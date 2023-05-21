Filipinos in Victoria celebrate the festive tradition of Flores de Mayo

Flores de Mayo.jpg

Filipinos in Victoria gather together to witness the Santa Cruzan - Flores de Mayo in Williamstown in Melbourne, giving a glimpse of one of the most popular traditions back in the Philippines during summer-time. Credit: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Fostering their rich heritage, Filipinos in Victoria gather together in Williamstown, Melbourne to celebrate one of the most popular festivals in the Philippines, the Santacruzan and Flores De Mayo.

Key Points
  • The 'Santacruzan and Flores de Mayo 2023' is held at Seaworks Maritime Precinct in Williamstown in Melbourne.
  • A Santacruzan procession is held in honour of the Virgin Mary.
  • Victorian MP for Melton Steve McGhie joins the Filipino community in Victoria in celebrating one of the most popular festivals in the Philippines.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Filipinos in Williamstown Victoria celebrates festive Flores de Mayo image

Filipinos in Williamstown Victoria celebrates festive Flores de Mayo

05:21
Flores de Mayo, which comes from the Spanish word meaning "flowers of May," is a festival in the Philippines dedicated to the devotion to the Virgin Mary.

RELATED CONTENT

Floral thanksgiving parade this May

May Flower Festivals in NSW: An exhibit of Filipinos' strong faith

Share

Latest podcast episodes

mrs marklet family.jpg

Filipino couple's small business as a tool to spread awareness and support for autism in the Philippines

Trending Cannes Film Fest, TJ the Muppet, Tasty Juicy Hotdog.jpg

Trending Ngayon: 'Filipino films at Cannes Film Festival, TJ the Muppet, and Filipino-style juicy hotdog'

Phils Aus Friendship day 2023 natl museum western Visayas.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 21 May

Leaders at the G7 summit pose for a group photo after laying wreaths at the cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 20 May