Floral thanksgiving parade this May

flores de mayo 2023 2.jpg

On its second year, the Santa Cruzan - Flores de Mayo in Melbourne, Victoria gives Filipino-Australians and their friends a glimpse of one of the most popular traditions back in the Philippines during summer-time. It pays homage to the Virgin Mary and re-enacts mother-son, Helena of Constantinople (known as Reyna Elena) and Constantine the Great search for the Holy Cross. Credit: M Vedar

In its second year, Filipinos in Victoria will celebrate one of its most popular traditions during the month of May; the Flores de Mayo and Santa Cruzan.

Key Points
  • The Flores de Mayo pays tribiute and gives thanks to the Virgin Mary.
  • The Sta Cruzan re-eneacts the the search for the Holy Cros by Helena of Constantinople (Reyna Elena) and her son, Constantine the Great.
  • The Blessed mary's image. statue will be flying in from Prague.
This year,
Santa Cruzan and Flores de Mayo
will take place on Sunday,21 May.
flores de mayo 2023.jpg
The Flores de Mayo is a tradition that dates back to the 1800s during the Spanish colonial period. A thanksgiving historically organized by the farmers in honour of the Virgin Mary for the rain and bountiful harvest. Credit: M Vedar
