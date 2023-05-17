Floral thanksgiving parade this May

Key Points
- The Flores de Mayo pays tribiute and gives thanks to the Virgin Mary.
- The Sta Cruzan re-eneacts the the search for the Holy Cros by Helena of Constantinople (Reyna Elena) and her son, Constantine the Great.
- The Blessed mary's image. statue will be flying in from Prague.
This year, will take place on Sunday,21 May.
The Flores de Mayo is a tradition that dates back to the 1800s during the Spanish colonial period. A thanksgiving historically organized by the farmers in honour of the Virgin Mary for the rain and bountiful harvest. Credit: M Vedar