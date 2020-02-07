SBS Filipino

Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan, China set to arrive this weekend

Passengers at the NAIA,

Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 7 February 2020 at 4:10pm, updated 7 February 2020 at 6:32pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that around 45 Filipinos repatriated from China are set to arrive in the Philippines this weekend. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says they will immediately undergo examinations upon arrival.

Those who show signs and symptoms of the 2019 N-Co-v acute respiratory disease will be brought to the hospital while those who are symptom-free will be brought to the Athlete's Village, Clark City in Tarlac.  They will remain under quarantine for the next 14 days.  

