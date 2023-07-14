A filmmaker's digital diary; 'untitled unfinished' filming everyday life

'In the diasporic conversation, we haven't heard a lot about the process of making art. I wanted to move past the stories my mum would tell me or the upbringing I had and I wanted to move towards making films about being an artist.' Matthew Victor Pastor on 'untitled unfnished' Credit: Matthew Victor Pastor

Filipino Australian filmmaker Mathew Victor Pastor shares his experience with racism, hate speech, and finding his balance while completing ‘untitled unfinished’.

Key Points
  • Matthew Victor Pastor wrote, directed and shot the 17 minute documentary.
  • His films feature the migrant experience, migrant life in Australia.
  • 'untitled unfinished' is his fourth consecutive entry at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival
'I hold on to the fact that cinema and film can challenge people. I believe that art has the power to change people, it changed my life. I also believe we have the responsibility in sharing these stories, and that's how I try to find the silver lining.' Matthew Victor Pastor on the challenges of film-making, racism, and hate speech.


'It's interesting because I'd like to say that it doesn't affect me. I don't want the trolls to know that it hurts because that gives them power. You can't really escape it, the hurting. the only thing you can do is deal with it and how you deal with it. For me, picking up the camera and making a film is how I deal with it and has always been how I deal with the world.' Matthew Victor Pastor

'untitled unfinished'
airs at the 26th Revelation Perth International Film Festival

