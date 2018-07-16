SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: A well-deserved victory for France

Fans Celebrate The Outcome Of The World Cup Final

Fans Celebrate The Outcome Of The World Cup Final on July 15, 2018 in France. Source: Getty Images Europe

Published 16 July 2018 at 11:43am, updated 16 July 2018 at 3:03pm
By Mike Moran
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The final game of the 2018 Football World Cup has concluded in Russia. France overcame Croatia to get the ultimate football trophy, to score 4-2 in the last minute of the game.

