Filo World Cup Talk: Belgium stunningly wins over Brazil, books a semi-finals with France

Published 7 July 2018 at 11:40am, updated 7 July 2018 at 12:19pm
By Mike Moran
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Belgium booked a 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final against France as Brazil's hopes of winning a sixth title ended by a 2-1 defeat in Kazan. While, in the earlier quarter-final game, France cruise to the semi-finals beating Uruguay, 2-0.
Published 7 July 2018 at 11:40am, updated 7 July 2018 at 12:19pm
By Mike Moran
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mike Moran shares the full details of the two quarter-final matches.