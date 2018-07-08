Filo World Cup Talk: Croatia v England in the semi-finals after their dramatic victories

A 4-3 triumph on penalties handing the Croatian their second consecutive penalty shootout victory- and eliminating Russia from their own World Cup, just days after they upset Spain on penalties.







Croatia is now in the semi-finals for the first time since 1998.







England after beating Sweden, 2-0, is now into a World Cup semi-final for the first time since 1990, amidst growing confidence amongst the English public that they can repeat their World Cup winning feat of 1966.







Philippines' "Mr. Football" Elmer Bedia take us to the two matches of second day of the quarter-finals.





