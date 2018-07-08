SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: Croatia v England in the semi-finals after their dramatic victories

Russia v Croatia: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic on the ball in Croatia's quarter-final versus Russia Source: Getty Images

Published 8 July 2018 at 11:32am, updated 8 July 2018 at 12:24pm
By Elmer Bedia
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The field at the football World Cup has been whittled down to four. The last two quarter-finals providing plenty of good stories and drama, much as the first two did.

A 4-3 triumph on penalties handing the Croatian their second consecutive penalty shootout victory- and eliminating Russia from their own World Cup, just days after they upset Spain on penalties.
 
Croatia is now in the semi-finals for the first time since 1998.
 
England after beating Sweden, 2-0, is now into a World Cup semi-final for the first time since 1990, amidst growing confidence amongst the English public that they can repeat their World Cup winning feat of 1966.
 
Philippines' "Mr. Football" Elmer Bedia take us to the two matches of second day of the quarter-finals.
 
