Filo World Cup Talk: Dramatic & entertaining matches for Day 10 World Cup

Published 24 June 2018 at 12:23pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Mike Moran, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Mike Moran gives us his insights on the FIFA World Cup Day 10.

Mike Moran described day 10 of World Cup as dramatic and entertaining.

The first match, Belgium vs Tunisia for Group G was 5-2 in favor of Belgium. "the game was open, very fast-paced." Tunisia bounced back immediately from a free kick, the first half saw attacks from end to end. Just before the half ended, Belgium penetrated defense. This puts Belgium ahead of the group. He added "I think Belgium are one of those teams that will probably end up in round of 16" expecting a good performance from the group.

Korea Republic vs Mexico was an interesting game, Mexico came in with full confidence. The match ended up 2-1 in favor of Mexico putting Korea in so much pressure.

Germany vs Sweden was one of the most exciting games last night according to Mike. Germany started strong immediately, keen to make up for their loss to Mexico. It was a 2-1 score in favor of Germany .

 

