SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: England gets its highest score since 1966

SBS Filipino

2. NIZHNIY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Jordan Henderson of England celebrates the first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Panama at Nizhniy Novgorod Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Panama Source: getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2018 at 11:40am, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Elmer Bedia, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mr. Football, Elmer Bedia shares the action from FIFA World Cup day 11 with England notching a score of 6-1 against Panama.

Published 25 June 2018 at 11:40am, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Elmer Bedia, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom