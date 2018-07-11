Filo World Cup Talk: France makes it to the finals

France Rising Star Kylian Mbappe Source: Getty Images
Published 11 July 2018 at 2:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:43pm
By Maridel Martinez, Mark Moran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
France is the first team into the football World Cup final. They won over Belgium, finishing at one-nil in their semi-final in Saint Petersburg. Mike Moran tells us more
