Filo World Cup Talk: France makes it to the finals

Kyliann Mbappe

France Rising Star Kylian Mbappe Source: Getty Images

Published 11 July 2018 at 2:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:43pm
By Maridel Martinez, Mark Moran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

France is the first team into the football World Cup final. They won over Belgium, finishing at one-nil in their semi-final in Saint Petersburg. Mike Moran tells us more

