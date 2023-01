Available in other languages

Available in other languages

France has defeated Australia (2-1) in Kazan in the opening match of Group C at the tournament.





Day three of the World Cup also saw a disappointment for Argentina after a draw on 1-1 with Iceland.







However, Denmark was victor against Peru, 1-0. While, Croatia prevails over Nigeria, 2-0.







"Mr. Football" Elmer Bedia gives the details of the results of Day three's games.