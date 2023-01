Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Last-minute goals gave victory to Egypt upsetting Uruguay in their 1-0 defeat. It was also a celebration for Iran after a free-kick goal against Morocco (1-0) while it was a draw on 3-3 between European heavyweights Portugal and Spain.





Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Consultant Michael Moran summarises day two's game results and gives his prediction about Group C's game tonight between France and Australia.