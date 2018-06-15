Filo World Cup Talk : Russia vs Saudi Arabia

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Russia has gotten its World Cup off to the best possible start.





They've thrashed Saudi Arabia five-nil in Moscow.





“Ang game ay naging pabor sa Russia. Dahil sila ang host nation, maganda ang pinakita ng Russia. Maganda ang laro sa first half,”panimula ng ating Pinoy football analyst, Elmer Bedia.





Iury Gazinsky scored the tournament's opening goal in the game's 12th minute, setting the tone for what was to come.





Substitute Denis Cheryshev scored in the 43rd minute to make it two-nil at half-time.





Cheryshev scored a second goal, and there was also a goal by substitute striker Artem Dzuyba.





“Sa 87 minutes medyo nagkagulo. May yellow card from No. 17 Saudi player and No. 11 from Russia. Then sa 90 minutes, naka-score sila ng pang-apat na goal.”





There was a lull after the break, but the home side finished strongly, with three more goals in the final twenty minutes.





Young star Alexsandr Golovin scored with a spectacular free-kick in stoppage time to finish the rout in style.





Russia's next game is against Egypt on the 20th of June.



