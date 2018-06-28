Filo World Cup Talk: South Korea beats Germany

during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Korea Republic and Germany at Kazan Arena on June 27, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. Source: Getty Images Europe
Published 28 June 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:40pm
By Maridel Martinez, Mark Moran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Defending champion Germany's loss to South Korea ends their hopes for another World Cup championship title in Russia
Published 28 June 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:40pm
By Maridel Martinez, Mark Moran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share